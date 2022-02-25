Luka Doncic had 23 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Dallas. Dwight Powell had a season-high 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and Davis Bertans 17.
The teams combined to make 33 3-pointers.
Bogdanovic put the Jazz up 110-107 with a corner 3 with 1:28 left. Doncic missed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the final minute. Gobert’s layup with 11.1 seconds remaining sealed it.
The Jazz went 20-of-35 (57%) from the field in the first half. An inability to get consistent stops on defense offset Utah’s hot shooting before halftime. Dallas countered by making 10 3-pointers in the first half and shot 25-of-45 (56%) from the field overall.
Utah rallied after making six 3-pointers in the third quarter and took an 88-84 lead after Danuel House, Jr. and Mitchell buried back-to-back 3s to punctuate a 13-3 run.
After Clarkson hit a 3-pointer to extend Utah’s advantage to 92-86 early in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks answered with a 10-0 run and took a 96-92 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Bertans and Dinwiddie.
TIP INS
Mavericks: Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) was inactive. … Bertans beat the first quarter buzzer with his second 3-pointer to break a 31-31 tie. … Dallas made baskets on each of its first seven possessions of the game.
Jazz: Jared Butler (right ankle sprain) and Rudy Gay (non-COVID-19 illness) were inactive. … Utah had nine turnovers in the second quarter, but only seven total in the second half.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: At Golden State on Sunday.
Jazz: At Phoenix on Sunday.
