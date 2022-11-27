Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday.
Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin).
The Cavaliers took a 94-90 lead when Mobley split a pair of free throws with 3:32 left. It was Cleveland’s second miss from the line in the game, while the Pistons had missed 12.
After a Detroit miss, Mobley missed two more free throws, allowing Killian Hayes to make it 94-92, but Mitchell answered with a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of free throws on the next possession.
Detroit led 56-51 at the half, thanks to 15 points from Bagley and 11 from Alec Burks. Mitchell had 15 for Cleveland.
Cleveland was still within 78-73 at the end of the third quarter despite shooting just 31.8% in the third quarter, and took an 86-85 lead on Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 7:45 to play.
TIP INS
Cavaliers: Hit just three of 14 3-point attempts in the first half, then went 0 for 7 in the third quarter. ... Mobley went 2 for 5 from the free throw line while his teammates went 21 for 22.
Pistons: Shot 53.8% in the first half, including 45.5% on 3-pointers. However, they missed six of 15 free throws.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
Pistons: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday.