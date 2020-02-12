Jimmy Butler scored 25 points to lead the Heat. Duncan Robinson added 18 points and Jae Crowder chipped in 15 off the bench.

Miami built the largest lead during a back-and-forth first half. Butler, Kendrick Nunn, and Robinson each scored a basket during an 8-0 run that put the Heat up 52-43.

Utah closed the gap in the third quarter and overtook Miami. Gobert tipped in a basket and Mitchell drove for a layup on back-to-back possessions to spark a 18-7 run. The Jazz scored on seven straight possessions during the run – capped by a layup and pair of free throws by Tony Bradley for a 79-72 lead.

AD

AD

Robinson and Crowder drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Crowder added a pair of free throws to pull Miami within two at 87-85. Clarkson kept the Heat from regaining the lead, hitting a pair of 3-pointers less than a minute apart as part of a 9-0 run. The second 3-pointer gave Utah a 96-85 lead with 8:08 remaining.

Miami never got closer than seven points. After Andre Iguodala hit a 3-pointer to cut the Jazz lead to 106-99, Utah scored on four consecutive possessions, punctuated by a dunk by Gobert that made it 116-101 with 1:31 remaining.

TIP INS

Heat: Crowder has made 12 3-pointers in three games since being acquired by the Heat. He has shot 60% from the perimeter during that stretch. … Bam Adebayo finished with a team-high 11 rebounds. … Miami held the Jazz to three fastbreak points.

AD

Jazz: Gobert blocked his 100th shot of the season in the first quarter. He has at least 100 blocks in each of the last six seasons. … Joe Ingles dished out a team-high nine assists. … Utah outscored Miami 16-0 in second-chance points through the first three quarters.

UP NEXT

Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 20.

Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 21.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports