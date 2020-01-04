Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points and Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 11 rebounds, but the Magic couldn’t keep up with Utah’s 3-point shooting in the fourth quarter.

Utah led 76-75 going into the final period and then hit eight of 13 shots from behind the arc, including its first five field goals of the quarter to break open a close game.

Mitchell started the fourth with a 3, but it was Niang who sparked the runaway with three straight in a two-minute span.

The teams combined to shoot just 22.8% (8 of 35) from behind the 3-point line in the first half, but players on both sides began hitting late in the third quarter.

D.J. Augustin started a rapid-fire sequence of 3s with a shot from the corner that tied it at 68 with 2:20 left in the third. Ross followed with a four-point play, but Utah was just getting warmed up.

Niang and Mitchell nailed 3-pointers at the end of the period and didn’t cool off in the fourth, when the Jazz made five straight field goals from behind the arc. Ingles hit the last 3 to finish off a 17-5 run that gave Utah a 91-80 advantage with 8:57 remaining, and the Magic never threatened after that.

Utah took a 52-47 halftime lead behind 14 points from Mitchell, who was the only player successfully attacking the basket. The Jazz guard made seven of 11 shots, all on driving layups or pull-up 15-footers.

He was 0 for 2 from behind the 3-point line, but hardly alone in his struggles. Most of the first half was played behind the arc and neither side had much success. Utah went 5 of 18 (27.8%) while Orlando was even worse at 17.5% (3 of 17).

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell had 30 points the first time the teams met this season. … C Rudy Gobert is shooting 66.7% (37 of 54) in his last six games. … G Jordan Clarkson, who averaged 15 points in his first four games with the Jazz after being traded from Cleveland, had seven against Orlando. Utah is 5-0 in those games.

Magic: Orlando missed its first eight 3-point attempts. The Magic missed their first 10 the last time they played Utah. … C Nikola Vucevic has 300 career double-doubles, 298 of them in seven seasons with Orlando.

UP NEXT

Jazz: End a three-game road trip Monday at New Orleans.

Magic: Home against Brooklyn on Monday.

