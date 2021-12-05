Jazz: C Hassan Whiteside (left glute bruise) missed his first game. ... Coach Quin Snyder said it doesn’t take long watching film for Mobley to stand out. “He’s going to be a star in this league, really soon,” Snyder said. “He’s a rare combination of size, length, quickness and skill.” ... Gay, who underwent right heel surgery in the offseason, isn’t technically on a minutes restriction. Gay is averaging 18.7 minutes coming off the bench. “There’s the challenge of getting back into game shape,” Snyder said. “Fatigue can be an issue, especially the way we want to play.” ... Gay topped 17,000 career points.