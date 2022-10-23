Mitchell scores 37 in home debut, Cavs beat Wizards in OT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points in his home debut and atoned for some critical mistakes in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mitchell had a three-point play and steal in the final 1:43 of OT as the Cavs thrilled a sellout crowd that got its first look at the three-time All-Star since he came over from Utah in a blockbuster offseason trade.

Cedi Osman also had a three-point play in the extra session and finished with 16 points for Cleveland, which blew a seven-point lead in the last 47 seconds of regulation.

Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis 18 for the Wizards, who stayed close in the fourth and forced overtime when Mitchell melted down.

Cleveland was up 103-96 when Mitchell missed a short runner in the lane and had two costly turnovers.

On the first, Mitchell tried to dribble between his legs and got picked by Beal, who was then fouled going for a layup. Before Beal made both free throws, Mitchell slammed his hand on the padded scorer’s table in frustration.

Seconds later, Will Barton poked the ball away from Mitchell and went in for a dunk to tie it.

Cleveland had one last chance in regulation, but Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left was long and the Wizards grabbed the rebound.

Mitchell then showed why Cleveland traded for him early in OT, powering to the basket for a layup and getting fouled. His three-point play made it 108-106, and on Washington’s next possession, his steal led to Osman’s bucket.

In the final seconds, Mitchell emphatically pounded the ball off the floor as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd roared.

The Cavaliers were again without All-Star guard Darius Garland, who missed his second straight game with a left eye laceration sustained in the season opener at Toronto.

TRICK SHOT

Cavaliers center Robin Lopez had the game’s most improbable bucket.

While falling backward in the lane, the frizzy-haired Lopez flipped the ball blindly over his head and in before landing on his backside.

GARLAND UPDATE

The 22-year-old wore dark sunglasses while watching from the bench. He still has swelling that needs to go down before he’s cleared to play.

“When you hold his eye open, he can see, so that’s a good thing,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But it’s just going to take time and we’ll have to see how that swelling resolves itself.”

Garland was accidentally poked in the eye by Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., who was going for a steal.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Corey Kispert (sprained left ankle) is traveling with the team and took part in shootaround. Kispert got hurt during the team’s recent trip to Japan. He’s expected to miss at least the season’s first month. ... Washington only attempted four free throws in the first half.

Cavaliers: With Garland out, Mitchell moved to the point and Isaac Okoro started. But Okoro was pulled early for Osman, who made an immediate impact by scoring 10 in the first quarter. ... Bickerstaff was whistled for a technical foul just four minutes into the game. ... Guardians manager Terry Francona sat courtside and got a huge ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard during a timeout.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Detroit on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: Host Orlando on Wednesday.

