Pacers guard Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract Saturday, one day after playing for the Atlanta Hawks in their 121-118 win in Cleveland. Stephenson, who is in his third stint with Indiana, was out of the NBA for two years before joining Atlanta on Dec. 22. “He’s worked incredibly hard for this opportunity, coming back first to the G League (with Grand Rapids),” Carlisle said. “I know he’s going to go at it full bore.”