Suns: At age 36, Paul played in all but two games in his 16th season. Before Sunday, his only other absence was Feb. 8 due to a sore right hamstring. ... Booker closed the season averaging 25.6 points per game, marking the fifth consecutive year he has averaged 22-plus. Since averaging 13.1 points in his rookie season, Booker has averaged 25.1 points. ... Ayton missed the final three games of the season after playing in every contest prior. He averaged 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds compared to 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds last season but played in 31 more games this season.