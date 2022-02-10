Jeremi Grant had 20 points for Detroit, which has lost six in a row. Hamidou Diallo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons have gone 2-12 since winning five of their first eight games of 2022.
The Grizzlies led 65-40 with 2 minutes left in the second quarter, but the Pistons finished the half with a 10-0 run to cut the margin to 15. Memphis outshot Detroit 46% to 36.4% and had 11 points off turnovers to Detroit’s two.
The Pistons quickly cut the deficit to 68-57 in the third quarter, forcing a timeout from Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.
That was as close as Detroit got in the period, and Memphis had restored the 15-point lead at quarter’s end. The Grizzlies went on a 9-2 run to start the fourth, with Brandon Clarke’s uncontested dunk putting them ahead 104-82.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Memphis beat the Pistons 118-88 on Jan. 6, the biggest margin of victory for either team in the rivalry. ... Eleven players scored as the Grizzlies took a 41-19 lead in the first quarter.
Pistons: Cade Cunningham missed his fifth straight game with a hip injury. ... The Pistons traded Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson as part of a four-way trade that brought Marvin Bagley III from the Sacramento Kings.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
Pistons: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.