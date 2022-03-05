Cole Anthony led the Magic with 19 points. Moritz Wagner added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Franz Wagner had 15 points.
Memphis used its 3-point shooting in the first half to build a 68-45 lead. The Grizzlies were 11 of 20 from outside the arc at that point, including Morant hitting all three of his e nroute to 14 first-half points to go with six assists.
The Grizzlies’ 23-point halftime lead was their largest of the first half as Memphis closed the second period on a 21-5 run. The lead would stretch to 29 in the early in the third quarter.
TIP-INS
Magic: G Jalen Suggs sat out with a sprained right ankle. R.J. Hampton started in his place and missed six of his seven shots from the field. … Have 10 straight games making at least 10 3- pointers.
Grizzlies: Memphis is 8-4 in the opening game of a back-to-back. … Memphis leads the overall series with the Magic 26-25 and swept the Magic in a season series for the first time since the 2014-15 season. … Jackson has gone 2 for 17 from 3 in the last six games.
UP NEXT
Magic: Host Phoenix on Tuesday night.
Grizzlies: At Houston on Sunday night.
