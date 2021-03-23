Jaylen Brown led Boston with 27 points, and Jeff Teague finished with a season-high 26 points. Robert Williams III had 17, and Marcus Smart scored 16.
Morant scored the last three points of the game from the free-throw line. Brooks had five points early in the extra period.
The Celtics already were without starting guard Kemba Walker when Jayson Tatum was a late scratch with an illness. That meant two of Boston’s top three scorers were missing.
Boston trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter. But Smart found Daniel Theis for a tying alley-oop dunk with 7.3 seconds left in regulation, sending it to overtime.
Brown, who connected on 10 of 18 from 3-point range en route to 34 points in a win over Orlando on Sunday, struggled through much of three quarters, starting 3 of 11 from the field. He finished 11 of 24.
TIP-INS
Celtics: Brown has reached double figures in each of his 40 games this season. He has scored at least 20 in 30 of those games. ... Defeated the Grizzlies 126-107 on Dec. 30 when Brown had a career-high 42 points. ... Walker sat out his 17th game to deal with left knee injury management. Teague started in his spot. Fourth-year F Semi Ojeleye started for Tatum. ... Teague was 5 for 5 in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers. His previous season high was 19 against Milwaukee on Dec. 23.
Grizzlies: Had not defeated Celtics in last 10 meetings. Their last home win over Boston was Jan. 10, 2016.
UP NEXT
Celtics: Travel to Milwaukee for the second of a four-game road trip on Wednesday.
Grizzlies: Play at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
