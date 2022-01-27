Spurs: Murray has 10 triple-doubles this season, which is second in the league behind Nikola Jokic’s 11. His 10 triple-doubles this season doubles the previous record established by Johnny Moore in 1985 and matched by Robinson in 1994. ... San Antonio assistants Becky Hammon and Darius Songaila returned to the bench after completing the league’s health and safety protocols, but Chip Engelland entered those mandates. ... Murray has at least 10 assists in five straight games, becoming the first since Avery Johnson in 1993 to do so for the Spurs. ... Johnson has 150 career 3-pointers in 131 career games. ... F Keita Bates-Diop missed his second straight game while following the league’s health and safety protocols. ... The Spurs are 2-6 in the Southwest Division.