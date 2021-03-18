The Warriors are 11-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 13-6 record against opponents under .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant leads the Grizzlies with 7.6 assists and scores 19.4 points per game. Dillon Brooks is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 13 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 45.3% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 109 points, 41 rebounds, 27.9 assists, nine steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (health protocols), Stephen Curry: day to day (tailbone), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: out (health protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.