Nets: The Nets have had their season upended by the pandemic. Brooklyn, which had 10 players in COVID-19 protocol as far back as Dec. 17, announced prior to the game that the NBA rescheduled five of its games. The Nets will host San Antonio at noon on Jan. 9, before flying to Portland to play the Trail Blazers the next night. Brooklyn’s game against Denver, initially scheduled for Dec. 19, was moved to Jan. 26. That forced the league to move the previously scheduled matchup against the Toronto Raptors to Feb. 28. Finally, the league shifted the Dec. 21 game against Washington to Feb. 17. … The Nets were short-handed as starting center LaMarcus Aldridge missed the game with a sore right foot.