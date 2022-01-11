Warriors: Wiggins’ 3-pointer in the second quarter allowed him to pass Donyell Marshall for 19th in franchise 3-pointers. Marshall had 238. ... Draymond Green was out with left calf tightness. Juan Toscano-Anderson started in Green’s spot. ... Injured C James Wiseman had his high school jersey retired Monday night at Memphis East. Several of his Warriors teammates attended the ceremony. Wiseman has not played this season recovering from a right knee injury. ... Payton and Otto Porter Jr., both listed as questionable before the game with injuries, were available. ... Golden State was the last team to defeat the Grizzlies with a 113-104 win on Dec. 23.