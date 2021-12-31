Spurs: Before the game, the Spurs and Las Vegas announced the hiring of San Antonio assistant coach Becky Hammon as the new head coach of the WNBA Aces. … G Derrick White took a blow to the head early in the second quarter, causing a cut over his left eye. He went to the locker room before halftime and returned in the second half. … Veteran F Thaddeus Young played after not appearing in the previous six games.