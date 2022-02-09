Grizzlies: Won all four games in series this season. …Tuesday’s game was only one of three home games for Memphis in February. “NBA seasons are NBA seasons. You’re going to go through stretches like this,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Obviously, you want to cherish time at home.” …The league announced Tuesday afternoon that guard Desmond Bane will participate in the 3-point contest on All-Star weekend. He struggled from outside the arc going 0 for 5.