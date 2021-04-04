Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 19 points against his old team. Marc Gasol was the only starter in double figures with 11 points.

GRIZZLIES 116, 76ERS 100

PHILADELPHIA — Grayson Allen had 11 of his 15 points during a game-changing third quarter, lifting Memphis over short-handed Philadelphia, which was without All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Dillon Brooks scored 17 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who began play ninth in the Western Conference. Memphis had seven players in double-figures.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the 76ers, who have played 11 of their last 12 games without Embiid.

Embiid returned from a 10-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee in Saturday night’s 122-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he didn’t play in the second game of a back-to-back in order to recover from that outing.

BULLS 115, NETS 107

CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points and Chicago beat Brooklyn to snap a six-game losing streak.

Tomas Satoransky had a season-high 19 points and 11 assists as Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 15 assists to lead short-handed Brooklyn, which played without James Harden and Kevin Durant. Jeff Green added 21 off the bench. The Nets had won five straight and 10 of 12.

CELTICS 116, HORNETS 86

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Boston blew past short-handed Charlotte.

Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points and seven assists. Devonte’ Graham added 11 points. The 30-point loss is the Hornets’ worst of the season.

Charlotte was without LaMelo Ball (fractured right wrist), Malik Monk (sprained right ankle) and Gordon Hayward, who went on the injured list Friday after he sprained his right foot during a win at Indiana.

