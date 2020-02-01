Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds, Myles Turner had 12 points and six rebounds, and Jeremy Lamb added nine points for the Pacers (31-18), who have lost two of three games.

After Sabonis made a free throw to tie the game at 80 with 6:11 remaining, New York scored eight straight to go ahead 88-80 after Morris’ jumper with 1:54 to go.

The Knicks put together a 9-0 run in the first quarter and a 9-2 run in the second to build an early lead. Kevin Knox II made a layup at the end of a 7-0 run in the second quarter to put New York ahead 33-16 with 9:06 to play in the first half.

TIP INS

Knicks: New York played without point guard Elfrid Payton, who was suspended one game by the NBA for shoving Jae Crowder of Memphis while he was attempting a shot Wednesday. ... New York outrebounded the Pacers 57-34. ... The Knicks finished 17 of 23 on free throws.

Pacers: Indiana was 0 for 8 on 3-pointers in the first half. ... Victor Oladipo scored seven points on 2-of-14 shooting in his second game back.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Cleveland on Monday.

Pacers: Host Dallas on Monday.

