Spurs: Murray’s dozen triple-doubles are second in franchise history, trailing Hall of Famer David Robinson’s 14. Alvin Robertson (eight) is third followed by Johnny Moore (six) and Tim Duncan (four). ... Assistant coach Becky Hammon remained in the health and safety protocols and was joined by fellow assistants Mitch Johnson and Darius Songaila. ... San Antonio traded Bryn Forbes to Denver as part of a three-team trade that brought Juancho Hernangomez from Boston and a 2028 second-round pick from the Nuggets. ... Poeltl’s career high for blocks is six, which he’s done six times, most recently against New Orleans on April 24, 2021. ... The Spurs are 15-7 when holding a double-digit lead.