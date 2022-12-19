Murray hits late free throws, lifts Hawks over Magic 126-125

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz's layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hit both free throws, and Banchero missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Magic were trying for their first seven-game winning streak since January 2011. Before the surge, Orlando had lost nine in a row.

Atlanta welcomed Murray and John Collins back from injuries. Collins, who finished with 12 points, missed the last eight games and Murray, who had 17, the past five.

CAVALIERS 122, JAZZ 99

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against his former team and Jarrett Allen added 20, as Cleveland won its fourth straight.

The Cavs hold the NBA’s best home record, 15-2.

Darius Garland added 17 and Cedi Osman had 22 for Cleveland, which pushed an 18-point halftime lead to 23 in the third and coasted.

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 — 22 in the first half — and Jordan Clarkson, yet another former Cavs player, added 23 for Utah, which has lost six straight on the road.

76ERS 104, RAPTORS 101, OT

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games.

James Harden added 14 points for Philadelphia, which has won the first five games of a seven-game homestand, the Sixers’ longest of the season.

The 76ers won despite a stellar performance from Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, whose 38-point performance was the highest point total allowed by 76ers this season. Siakam added 15 rebounds, six assists and strong defense down the stretch in a losing effort.

SPURS 124, ROCKETS 105

HOUSTON — Devin Vassell had 26 points and San Antonio rolled over Houston to snap a two-game skid.

The Spurs won the matchup of the two worst teams in the Western Conference despite missing leading scorer Keldon Johnson, who averages more than 21 points a game. Johnson was out with a bruised lower back.

Alperen Sengun had 22 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 15 for the Rockets, who dropped their third straight.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, MAVERICKS 106

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead Minnesota over the unglued Dallas, who lost star Luca Doncic and coach Jason Kidd to successive ejections late in the third quarter.

Naz Reid pitched in 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who kept up their energy from a franchise-record 150-point performance to beat Chicago a night earlier.

Doncic had a season-low 19 points on 5-for-17 shooting.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points and seven assists, and Christian Wood chipped in 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks, who stay in town for a rematch against the Wolves on Wednesday.

BUCKS 128, PELICANS 119

NEW ORLEANS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and Milwaukee held off a late New Orleans surge.

Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum’s fade away.

Milwaukee maintained a double-digit lead for long stretches while frustrating Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson for most of the game.

Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 37 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for New Orleans, but he hit just one of his career high-tying seven 3-pointers in the second half.

