Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which had six players in double figures. The Spurs had lost three of four, including a 35-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
Josh Jackson had 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four straight, while Grant scored 14.
The Spurs shot 58.7% in the first half to build a 60-50 lead, then pulled away by as many as 14 early in the third quarter. Dejounte Murray finished off a 35-point quarter for the Spurs with a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving San Antonio a 95-75 lead.
TIP-INS
Spurs: San Antonio lost by 34 points (132-98) at Little Caesars Arena on their last visit — Dec. 1, 2020 — their worst margin of defeat against the Pistons. ... Poeltl’s 12 rebounds matched a season-high.
Pistons: Rodney McGruder started at guard, his first NBA start since playing 51:16 for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 107-103 overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the regular-season finale on Aug. 14, 2020. McGruder played just 16 minutes in the postseason for the Clippers.
UP NEXT
Spurs: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Pistons: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
