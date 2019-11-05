Up by 10 at haftime, the Nuggets doubled their lead with a strong third quarter in which they outscored the Heat 31-20 despite losing Paul Millsap to a facial laceration early in the period after Gary Harris left near the end of the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Monte Morris converted a three-point play in the final moments of the third, helping the Nuggets take an 89-68 lead into the fourth. Morris finished with 11 points.

Denver scored eight of the next nine points starting the final quarter capped by Torrey Craig’s dunk off a lob pass from Nikola Jokic to move in front 97-70 with 8:58 left to play.

Bam Adebayo’s driving layup broke the Nuggets’ surge but not enough to alter the outcome for the Heat, who had trailed by a point after the first quarter. Denver substituted freely in the final minutes.

The Nuggets closed the last 5:04 of the second quarter on a 16-5 run to take a 58-48 lead at halftime. Barton, back from a toe injury, began the flurry by converting a go-ahead three-point play and also connected on a 3-pointer during the surge.

TIP-INS

Heat: F KZ Okpala was sidelined by a left Achilles tendon strain. ... F/G Derrick Jones Jr. is back from a left groin strain that sidelined him the previous four games. ... F/G Justise Winslow returned to action after missing two games with lower back stiffness.

Nuggets: Barton returned to the starting lineup after missing the past two games with a swollen left toe. ... Harris left the game late in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. ... Millsap suffered a cut on his forehead when he collided during a third-quarter fastbreak with Meyers Leonard, who was called for a flagrant 1 foul. Team trainers stopped the bleeding with a headband bandage and Millsap made both free throws before being replaced on the floor by Grant.

UP NEXT

Heat: Continue three-game road trip Thursday night at Phoenix.

Nuggets: Round out two-game homestand by hosting Philadelphia on Friday night.

