Ime Udoka was also hired as an assistant Friday following one season in Philadelphia and seven in San Antonio. The new assistants join holdovers Jacque Vaughn, who finished last season as the interim head coach, Adam Harrington, Jordan Ott, Tiago Splitter and Ryan Forehan-Kelly on Nash’s staff.
D’Antoni spent the last four seasons coaching Houston, leading the Rockets to the playoffs each season and winning his second Coach of the Year award in 2017. He and the team parted ways after the Rockets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
He is 672-527 in 16 seasons as an NBA coach.
Stoudemire will be coaching for the first time after averaging 18.9 points in 14 seasons as an NBA player. The 2003 Rookie of the Year finished his playing career with stints in Israel and China.
