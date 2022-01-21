When I came out of high school, because I’d signed with the University of Georgia, they ran me out of that little small town in Washington, North Carolina. I had a cross burning in my yard, so I know what it looks like. And I never experienced anything like that until I went south. I’ve seen it firsthand. But I’ve always been the person to stand above it all and try to take a negative and turn it into a positive and not let them discredit who I am or treat me less than a man.