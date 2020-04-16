While Chang was in charge the league opened the largest NBA Store outside of North America in Beijing. In addition, there was an expansion of some NBA deals with Chinese media partners.
“We are thankful for Derek’s many contributions leading our business and colleagues in China, including during a time of unprecedented challenges,” said Mark Tatum, the NBA’s deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.
The search for Chang’s replacement has begun.
