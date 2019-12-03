The Warriors are playing without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson because of injuries, after Kevin Durant left Golden State for Brooklyn in the summer, and are forced to use a number of unfamiliar players.

Golden State was one of the league’s biggest draws during its run to five straight NBA Finals but is currently 4-18.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ game at Minnesota was added on Dec. 13, and Boston at Dallas was elevated to the national schedule on Dec. 18.

