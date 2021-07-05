Numbers of note: Phoenix won both regular-season meetings by exactly one point, 125-124 on Feb. 10 and 128-127 on April 19. The Suns and Bucks were the only teams in the NBA to play multiple one-point games against each other this season. ... Phoenix was one of two teams that did not lose to Milwaukee during the regular season. Utah was the other. ... If Phoenix wins the title, the Suns will have won 67 games this season, which would tie for third-most in any season in franchise history. ... Milwaukee was 29-5 when scoring at least 124 points this season — 0-2 vs. Phoenix, and 29-3 vs. everyone else. The Bucks are also 23-1 at home when scoring at least 120 points this season; the loss was to Phoenix.