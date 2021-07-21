The Lakers-Heat series — which was played in October in the Orlando bubble after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the season back five months — averaged only 7.45 million. San Antonio’s 2007 four-game sweep of Cleveland (9.29 million) and the Spurs’ six-game victory over New Jersey in 2003 (9.83 million) are the other series to average fewer than 10 million since 1997.
The numbers were also down 34.5% compared to two years ago, when the Toronto-Golden State series averaged 15.14 million.
Milwaukee’s 105-98 victory over Phoenix on Tuesday night attracted the most viewers in the series, averaging 12.52 million. The audience peaked between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. EDT at 16.54 million. Only two games in the series averaged 10 million or more.
This year’s playoffs averaged 4.25 million, up 35% over last year but down 18% compared to 2019.
