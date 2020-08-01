Smart said afterward the explanation from referees for changing the call was that he was too late, but he felt there was another reason.
“Quite frankly, I think we know all what that was all about. Giannis’ sixth foul and they didn’t want to get him out,” Smart said. “Let’s just call that spade a spade and that’s just what it is.”
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.