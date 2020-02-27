The Timberwolves issued a statement of acceptance of the punishment that also spelled out their case for an exception to the rule.
“While we respect the league’s guidelines and standards, we are a player-centric organization that’s focused on learning and optimizing our players’ bodies,” the team said. “As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D’Angelo in order to learn his body better and to optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and travel.” ___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.