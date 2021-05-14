With two days remaining in the regular season, NBA teams are now assured of winning no more than 55% of home games.
At least 11 teams will finish with losing home records. Last season, 11 teams had losing records in their home buildings; technically, 12 teams finished with losing “home” records when factoring bubble games into the mix.
There has never been a season where more than 11 teams finished with losing marks in their home buildings.
Utah was the league’s best regular season home team, going 31-5. The Jazz have said they intend to increase attendance to start the playoffs to about 13,000 — well below capacity of their building, but still it would represent the most allowed in the NBA so far this season.
The previous worst-home-record season was just last year, when home teams prevailed 55.1% of the time.
It should be noted that last season’s home struggles were not because of the bubble. The NBA’s no-fan restart at Walt Disney World in Central Florida didn’t hurt that won-loss record; with fans in the stands leading up to the March 11, 2020 shutdown that lasted 4-1/2 months, teams prevailed in 55.1% of their home games. In the bubble, teams that were designated as “home” clubs for regular season games won at a slightly better clip — 55.7%.
All-time, NBA teams win home games about 62% of the time. The record for best leaguewide home winning percentage was set in 1950-51, 74.3% — but this will be the eighth consecutive season when the home winning percentage is under 60%.
Another factor that played a small role this season in struggles for home teams: One team never really was home.
The Toronto Raptors played this season in Tampa, Florida, going 16-19 so far in those games with one remaining on Sunday. Those games will, however, count as home games for the Raptors.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports