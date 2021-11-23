By then, I was playing for the Celtics, who were en route to the 1968 NBA championship. After King’s assassination in April, riots broke out again. As players, we were inclined not to play out of respect for Dr. King. But word came down from the league office that the mayors of Boston and Philadelphia (our opponent in the Eastern Division Finals) were pleading for us to play in an effort to keep people home and off the streets. So we played that game and postponed the next one, resuming the playoffs after Dr. King’s funeral.