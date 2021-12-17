So, just thinking about 75, it means the same thing to the Erving family, to the Gervin family, to the Issel family. And I’m just calling up guys from the ABA because I’m a little partial. But then I’ll go to the NBA guys. To see LeBron’s family and Carmelo Anthony coming out of Baltimore and see how these players have risen from the ashes. And I look at Luka (Doncic) and Joker (Nikola Jokic), those guys coming from the Eastern Bloc, where they have been in turmoil and war and famine and just madness. And then you see them throughout Africa, the players coming out of that region with no hope. And the NBA has provided them with all this wealth and a sense of dignity and pride. It is a special time to celebrate.”