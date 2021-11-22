“What we did, we did kind of behind the scenes as best we could, because a lot of us were insecure at the time because there weren’t that many of us begin with,” said Wayne Embry, who played 11 seasons in the NBA and was on the Celtics’ 1968 championship team before becoming the league’s first Black general manager in 1972. “When you are on non-guaranteed contracts... if management didn’t like what you were doing, you were gone.”