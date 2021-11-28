Paul George led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Eric Bledsoe and Marcus Morris added 13 apiece. The Clippers came into the game with wins in eight of their last 10 home games. The Warriors are 7-0 on the road.
BUCKS 118, PACERS 100
INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Indiana for its seventh straight victory.
Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter. Bobby Portis added 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each had 14,
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.