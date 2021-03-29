Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.
The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals.
This season’s NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.
