Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (42-40, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers won the previous meeting 145-123. Joel Embiid scored 23 points to lead Philadelphia to the victory and Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 19 points in defeat for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 8-8 in division games. Brooklyn averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 28-18 when out-rebounding opponents.

The 76ers are 31-21 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.9 percent from deep. Mike Scott paces the 76ers shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Nets averaging three made 3-pointers and scoring 21.1 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Jarrett Allen has averaged eight rebounds and added 9.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 27.5 points and has added 14 rebounds and four assists per game. JJ Redick has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 49 rebounds, 26 assists, six steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 48 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 50 rebounds, 24 assists, seven steals and three blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 46 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee), Jared Dudley: day to day (calf).

76ers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.