Nets acquire Royce O'Neale from Jazz for 23 first-round pick

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets acquired forward Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz on Thursday for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick. The Nets announced the deal, noting the Jazz will receive the least favorable of the Brooklyn/Houston first-round pick swap and Philadelphia’s first-round pick that was previously acquired by Brooklyn.

O’Neale has appeared in 370 NBA games in five seasons in Utah, averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He has shot 44.8% from the field in his career. The 29-year-old appeared in and started 77 games this past season, averaging a career-high 7.4 points and 31.2 minutes.

The 6-foot-6 O’Neale has seen action in 40 career playoff games with 29 starts, averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Utah, played one season apiece in Spain and Germany.

After playing two seasons at the University of Denver (2011-13), O’Neale played two seasons at Baylor (2013-15). He was not taken in the NBA draft.

