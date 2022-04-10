Nets beat Pacers 134-126 to take No. 7 spot in East

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, with the winner moving into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser will have a second chance by hosting the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds on Friday.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both finished 44-38, but the Nets won the season series to take the tiebreaker.

Oshae Brissett had 28 points for Indiana. The Pacers who lost their final 10 games to finish 25-57.

CAVALIERS 133, BUCKS 115

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Cleveland beat Milwaukee to take the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn.

Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The defending champion Bucks rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale. Milwaukee rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 28 points and added 13 rebounds.

HAWKS 130, ROCKETS 114

HOUSTON — Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists and Atlanta wrapped up the regular season with a victory over Houston that didn’t improve its postseason position.

The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host 10th-seeded Charlotte on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament.

Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, had a season-high 41 points for the Rocket. The lost their seventh straight game to finish 20-62, giving them the NBA’s worst record for a second straight season.

HORRNETS 124, WIZARDS 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier had 25 points, LaMelo Ball added 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Charlotte beat Washington

The Hornets finished 43-39 — 10 more wins than a year ago in an abbreviated 72-game season — and will be the 10th seed in the East for the second straight year.

Rui Hachimura had 21 points for Washington.

