Nets beat Trail Blazers 109-107 on O'Neale's late tip-in

PORTLAND, Ore. — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Damian Lillard had 25 points and 11 assists for Portland.
With 3:28 left, the Blazers began intentionally fouling Simmons. The career 59% free-throw shooter went 3 of 4 during the crucial series to preserve a 103-99 lead for Brooklyn.
Durant split a pair of free-throws to make it 106-103. Jusuf Nurkic was fouled by Durant on a layup with 6.5 seconds left and Nurkic converted the 3-point play to tie it at 107.
KINGS 130, SPURS 112
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and eight assists and Sacramento beat San Antonio for its fifth straight victory.
Sacramento’s last five-game win streak came during the 2020-21 season. The fifth win of that streak also came against the Spurs.
The Kings haven’t had a six-game winning streak since the 2004-05 season. Sacramento has won eight of 10 games after opening 0-4.
Devin Vassell scored 29 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost nine of 10 after starting the season 5-2.
