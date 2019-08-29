NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

The league says Thursday that Chandler’s suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.

The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy offseason. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.