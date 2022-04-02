Shooting guard Seth Curry was listed as questionable on the initial injury report released on Friday night with left ankle soreness but was not included on the updated pregame list.

Nash said forward Bruce Brown has the flu and also will not play against Atlanta. Nash said he hopes Brown can return when Brooklyn plays Houston on Tuesday.

“I think some of these things are 24 hours to 72 hours,” Nash said of Brown’s illness. “Hopefully, we’re in that timeframe and he can play on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Nets forward Ben Simmons is with the team and participated in some light shooting before the game. Simmons apparently is not close to making his debut with Brooklyn since his trade from Philadelphia on Feb. 10.

“He’s on the court a little bit the past couple days, but nothing dynamic,” Nash said, adding Simmons “is not even moving around a lot. He’s just doing some light shooting.”

