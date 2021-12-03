Timberwolves: After missing the playoffs 16 times in the last 21 seasons, Minnesota hopes to turn a corner under coach Chris Finch, who has the Timberwolves in eighth place in the Western Conference. Finch credited his players for “incredible buy in” to the approach he and the coaching staff have implemented, as well as their maturity. “Sometimes it’s about when you get these guys in their career,” Finch said. “They’re ready, actually, to turn the page to another point in their career and (they are) very focused on playoffs, opportunities, team success; doing all the things you need to do to win at a higher level on every given night.”