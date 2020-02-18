Irving missed 26 games during his first season in Brooklyn with an impingement. He got a cortisone shot in December instead of having arthroscopic surgery, though acknowledged that surgery might still be necessary.
Irving has been sidelined recently with a sprained right knee. He has played in just 20 of the Nets’ 53 games. Brooklyn returns from the All-Star break Thursday at Philadelphia.
