With Atlanta trailing 113-110, Kevin Huerter lost the ball and Joe Harris drove for a layup and converted a free throw. Dinwiddie iced the game with a layup to give Brooklyn a 118-110 lead with 1:13 remaining.

Atlanta took an 18-point lead, its largest lead of the game, as Young hit a floater in the lane with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter, but couldn’t protect it. The Nets went on a 14-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and took a 99-98 lead as the Hawks missed their first nine shots.

The Hawks took a 73-60 lead into the locker room at halftime as Young led all scorers with 24 points. Young’s pick-and-roll partner, Len, had a double-double in the half with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dinwiddie scored 20, a career-high for first-half points, to keep Brooklyn within striking distance.

Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce said Kevin Huerter’s second season has been “up and down” due to battling injuries. … Vince Carter moved past John Stockton for fourth place in all-time NBA games played. ... John Collins (suspension) completed his 25-game suspension and will return Monday. ... Evan Turner (hamstring) was out.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson addressed the loss of David Nwaba (Achilles) for the season. “We’re going to miss his defense and athleticism,” Atkinson said. “He was shooting 42% from 3, too. He was really playing at a high level.” … Atkinson said the biggest reason for growth in Spencer Dinwiddie’s game is his confidence. “When we first got him, he was a very unsure player,” Atkinson said. … Kyrie Irving (shoulder impingement) still hasn’t been cleared for contact.

Kobe Bryant, the NBA’s No. 3 all-time leading scorer, was courtside.

Hawks: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.

Nets: Host New York on Thursday night.

