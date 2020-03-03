LeVert had all of Brooklyn’s 11 points in the extra period, finishing just three points shy of the Nets’ season high for a player. He sent the game to extra frame, getting fouled on a 3-point attempt by Marcus Smart and connecting on all of his free throws with 0.2 seconds left.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points. Kemba Walker returned to action following a five-game absence with left knee soreness and had 21 points. Smart added 14 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

SPURS 104, HORNETS 103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and San Antonio gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach.

Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team. Popovich is expected to return to the bench for Friday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The team would not say if Popovich made the trip to Charlotte.

Terry Rozier had 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19 with five 3-pointers for the Hornets.

TIMBERWOLVES 139, PELICANS 134

NEW ORLEANS — Malik Beasley scored 28 points, D’Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, and Minnesota beat New Orleans.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which dropped its second straight at home and fell four games behind Memphis for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

The Pelicans need to pile up wins in the season’s final weeks to reach the playoffs. A game against a Minnesota team that came in having won twice in its past 22 games was a clear opportunity to win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Instead, New Orleans hurt itself by turning the ball over 15 times, missing 25 of 39 3-point attempts, missing 11 of 27 free throws and repeatedly breaking down defensively, particularly along the perimeter.

CLIPPERS 109, THUNDER 94

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to help Los Angeles beat Oklahoma City.

Montrezl Harrell and former Thunder player Paul George each added 16 points for the Clippers, who won their fifth straight. George received a warm reception from Oklahoma City’s fans. The Thunder traded him last summer.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and former Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 15 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight. The 15-point margin matched Oklahoma City’s worst home loss of the season.

