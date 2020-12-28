Coach Steve Nash said the decision to rest Durant was made Sunday night after the Nets lost in Charlotte, their first defeat after two victories to open the season. He played a season-high 36 minutes.
Their absence leaves the Nets without three starters after guard Spencer Dinwiddie partially tore the ACL in his right knee in the third quarter of the game in Charlotte.
The Nets planned to start Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot along with remaining starters Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.