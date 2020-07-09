Beasley was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft and has averaged 12.4 points in 609 games over 11 seasons. He hasn’t played in the NBA since appearing for the Lakers in February 2019.
Beasley won’t be eligible to play until the sixth of Brooklyn’s eight seeding games because he has serve a suspension for violating the drug policy.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.