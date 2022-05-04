Nets' Simmons to have surgery for herniated disk in back

NEW YORK — Ben Simmons will have surgery to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk, the Brooklyn Nets said Wednesday.
The Nets originally said he had back spasms but later said the problem was a herniated disk. Simmons eventually resumed workouts and hoped to make his debut during the playoffs, but that plan was scrapped when he experienced more pain.
Simmons will have a microdiscectomy, in which a small fragment of the disk is removed.
The Nets said further updates will be provided after the procedure.